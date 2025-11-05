City says Texas Gas Service is planning to raise El Pasoans’ bills by 27%

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council, along with the Texas Gas Service, is hosting a series of community meetings about a proposed gas rate increase. The proposed increase will raise bills by more than 27%, according to the city.

"These meetings are intended to give El Pasoans an opportunity to hear directly from TGS representatives and learn more about the company’s pending rate case before the City’s public hearing later this month," a city spokesperson explained. "City Council directed TGS to take additional steps to ensure transparency and provide opportunities for meaningful community engagement."

The gas service is looking to consolidate its current West Texas, Central Gulf, and Rio Grande Valley regions into a single statewide rate structure. The City of El Paso believes this change would shift a disproportionate share of system costs to El Pasoans.

"City officials and financial experts have raised concerns that the proposal does not accurately reflect the cost of providing gas service in El Paso," the city spokesperson stated. "The City believes that combining all service areas into one statewide system would unfairly require El Pasoans to subsidize customers in other parts of Texas, despite significant regional differences in infrastructure, operations, and service needs."

The Railroad Commission of Texas has the final say in the matter. The commission is expected to make a decision by January 2026.

Find a list of all the planned community meetings below.

Monday, November 10, 2025

5 to 6:30 p.m.: City Hall, 300 N. Campbell

7 to 8:30 p.m.: West Side Regional Command Center, 4801 Osborne

Tuesday, November 11, 2025

5 to 6:30 p.m.: Pebble Hills Regional Command Center, 10780 Pebble Hills

7 to 8:30 p.m.: Upper Eastside Regional Command Center, 14398 Edgemere

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

5 to 6:30 p.m.: Valle Bajo Recreation Center, 7380 Alameda

7 to 8:30 p.m.: Mission Valley Regional Command Center, 9001 Escobar

Thursday, November 13, 2025

5 to 6:30 p.m.: Wayne Thornton Recreation Center, 1860 Walter Jones

7 to 8:30 p.m.: Northeast Regional Command Center, 9600 Dyer

Monday, November 17, 2025