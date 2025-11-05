L&F Distributors celebrating new warehouse facility





EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — L&F Distributors hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new 225,000 square-foot warehouse today. L&F Distributors invested $40 million into the new warehouse facility.

Company officials say the new warehouse will bring in new beverage suppliers and create new jobs in El Paso. Company officials say this will also lead to growth in the Horizon City area. L&F Distributors says the warehouse will increase inventory capacity, improve service, and increase distribution capabilities across West Texas.

L&F Distributors also donated to the Building Hope Campaign that supports the construction of Texas Tech El Paso’s Fox Cancer Center.

“We announced a gift for the Fox Cancer Center of $100,000 in honor of our grandmother, Anne Lamentia,” Lisa Pyson Richardson said. “This has been almost 10 years in the making of finding the right location and making sure that whatever we were building was being built for the next 20-30 years.”

The Fox Cancer Center will provide comprehensive cancer care, research, and clinical trials for West Texas patients.



