ABC-7’s General Manager explains importance of Wyler Aerial Tramway to public safety





EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission held a rare public meeting in El Paso Wednesday. ABC-7 General Manager Brenda De Anda-Swann attended the meeting to speak to the commission about the importance of the Wyler Aerial Tramway to our station and to public safety.

Our transmitter is located on top of Ranger Peak, and since the tramway stopped running in 2018, our team has been forced to hike up about 45 minutes to do maintenance.

Five other local radio and TV broadcasters here in El Paso also have their transmitters on top of the mountain. Federal and local government agencies also have facilities on top.

During her address to the commission, De Anda-Swann explained the important impact a newly-refurbished tramway would have on our station, as well as on the broader public.

“Since 2018, our employees have had to hike through rugged terrain to access critical facilities,” De Anda-Swann said to the commission. “We no longer have access to our transmitter after dark or in bad weather. What used to be a four minute ride is now a 45 minute hike each way, at least, depending on the condition of the hiker and the weather and the equipment they carry on their backs. This is a public safety issue. The public depends on broadcasters to stay informed in good times and bad.”

The commission is holding another meeting this morning.



