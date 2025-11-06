E. coli detected in sample taken from East El Paso well

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water detected E. coli in a raw groundwater sample taken from a well in East El Paso Wednesday.

The well water had not yet entered the disinfection process or the water distribution system, El Paso Water says. The well is located at 95 Walter Jones Boulevard, near the Butterfield Trail Golf Club. The well is one of 157 throughout the city. All undergo regular testing and monitoring to assure water quality, according to an El Paso Water spokesperson.

The sample was detected during a water quality test required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

El Paso Water officials say they immediately took the well out of service and are disinfecting it.

Officials say that this event does not require a boil notice and the water is safe to drink. As standard practice, after water leaves this well, it is chlorinated at the Montana reservoir before entering the distribution system.

E. coli is a bacteria that can make people sick. Infants, young children, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk, El Paso Water says.