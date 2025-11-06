El Paso gun store debuts new Charlie Kirk mural

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso gun shop has debuted a new mural featuring slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The mural is painted on the side of Gun Central, located on Gateway Boulevard across from Bassett Place in Central El Paso.

Kirk was shot and killed in September while speaking at a university event in Utah. Kirk is the founder of Turning Point USA.

ABC-7 spoke to Gun Central Manager Cameron McIntyre about the new mural.

"If people wanted to come in and complain they can. If they wanted to leave bad reviews, they can. We're, we're willing to suffer for what we believe in."

McIntyre added that he does not expect sales to fall because of the mural. He says the art reflects Kirk's advocacy for the Second Amendment.