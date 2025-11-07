$14 million for new project that will bring more river water into El Paso’s water supply

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water is taking a step toward utilizing more river water for the city's water supply.

El Paso Water announced $14 million in secure funding to launch a new Surface Water Augmentation Project at the Upper Valley Water Treatment Plant. The plant is located in northwest El Paso. El Paso Water says that this new investment is a step toward treating river water and reducing groundwater pumping to more sustainable levels.

(From left to right) State Rep. Joe Moody's Chief of Staff Ellic Sahualla, State Senator Cesar Blanco, EPWater CEO John Balliew and El Paso County Commissioner for Precinct 4 Sergio Coronado (Courtesy: El Paso Water)

The new plant will one day treat 20 million gallons of water per day, supplementing El Paso Waters current two river water treatment plants. Right now, the utility is able to produce 100 million gallons of water per day.

El Paso Water officials say that State Senator Cesar Blanco and State Representatives Joe Moody and Mary Gonzalez were all instrumental in securing bipartisan support for this funding.

“When it comes to water management, El Paso has adapted and led the way in water innovation and planning,” said Senator Blanco. “This project helps ensure we continue to diversify our water resources, and it provides a sustainable resource for future generations to come.”