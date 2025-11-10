Documents in federal Walmart mass shooting case unsealed

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The federal judge overseeing the prosecution of the Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooter has unsealed more records connected with the case. Some other records, requested by El Paso Matters, have yet to be unsealed.

Patrick Crusius killed 23 people in the August 3, 2019, attack. 23 others were injured in the mass shooting. Crusius was charged with both federal and state charges. In the months after the shooting, numerous records connected to the federal case were sealed.

Two of the newly-unsealed documents, one containing 180 pages and the other containing 67 pages, have been completely redacted. Other newly-released records include letters from the defense, the prosecution, and the judge. The records were released after both the federal prosecutors and Crusius' defense team consented to their release. The released documents were all filed between 2020 and 2023.

Crusius pleaded guilty to federal charges in 2023 and was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences. He then pleaded guilty to state charges in 2025 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Read through the released documents below.