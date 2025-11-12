Red, White, and You Hiring Event happening Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Red, White, and You Hiring Event is back with around 20 employers confirmed to attend.

The event is hosted by Workforce Solutions Borderplex, the Texas Veterans Commission, and the Texas Workforce Commission. Some of the employers include the FBI, Texas Department of Public Safety, and El Paso Police Department.

If you're interested in attending, the job fair will be held at Armed Forces Reserve Center Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.