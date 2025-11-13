EPCC and food bank hold grocery pick up event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College's Valle Verde campus and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger hosted a grocery pickup event today.

Dozens of students, staff, and faculty lined up for free food. Attendees received fresh produce like pumpkins, onions, and potatoes, as well as dry items such as pinto beans and lentils.

Organizers say this event continues their mission of helping those less fortunate. School officials say that the event was supposed to start at 9, but they had to start early because people began lining up at 6 a.m.

A survey conducted before the event showed that at least around 70% of EPCC students were food insecure.