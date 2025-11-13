Skip to Content
El Paso

EPCC and food bank hold grocery pick up event

By
New
Published 6:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College's Valle Verde campus and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger hosted a grocery pickup event today.

Dozens of students, staff, and faculty lined up for free food. Attendees received fresh produce like pumpkins, onions, and potatoes, as well as dry items such as pinto beans and lentils.

Organizers say this event continues their mission of helping those less fortunate. School officials say that the event was supposed to start at 9, but they had to start early because people began lining up at 6 a.m.

A survey conducted before the event showed that at least around 70% of EPCC students were food insecure.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

KVIA-Newsroom

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.