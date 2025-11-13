Mexican actress living in El Paso to hold news conference addressing recent incident at her home

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Mexican actress who lives in El Paso is set to hold a news conference on Monday to discuss an incident that happened at her home. The official news release announcing the news conference did not specify the nature of the incident.

Vanessa Guzman is an actress who has starred in such projects as Soltero con hijas, Amor mío, and Infames. Guzman represented Mexico at the 1996 Miss Universe pageant and placed fifth.

At the news conference on Monday, Guzman is expected to make a statement addressing the recent incident that happened at her home in El Paso.

In a statement released earlier this week, Guzman clarified that the incident was not an attack against herself or her son. She stated that both were in good condition, but that she could not provide any more details as investigators were still looking into the matter.