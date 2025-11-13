Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai of East El Paso hosts Grand Opening





EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai of East El Paso hosted the Grand Opening Wednesday night. The new dealership location, located at 1571 Joe Battle Boulevard, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening.

Oscar Leeser, the owner of the dealerships, is originally from Chihuahua. He told ABC-7 at last night’s event that he is living the American Dream.

“I tell people that being a little boy from Chihuahua at the age of nine, that didn’t speak English… to going through the immigration process, to being one of the largest Hyundai and the largest Hispanic Hyundai dealer in the nation,” Leeser explained.

The grand opening included a DJ, drinks, and snacks for attendees.

This new dealership location is considered a big investment in East El Paso’s future, and is expected to drive new jobs and economic development.



