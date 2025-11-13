Worker at Harmony School of Innovation accused of inappropriate interaction with student
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Harmony Public Schools says that a contract worker at the Harmony School of Innovation-El Paso was allegedly involved in inappropriate communication and interactions with a student. The School of Innovation campus in question hosts Middle and High School students.
The worker was employed by a third-party vendor and assigned to the campus. School officials say that the incidents involving the worker and the student happened off campus and outside of school hours.
Read the full statement from the school administration below:
"Earlier this week, Harmony School of Innovation–El Paso (Middle/High) was made aware of an allegation involving a contract worker employed by a third-party vendor and assigned to the campus. The allegation involves inappropriate communication and interactions with a student, reportedly occurring off campus and outside of school hours.
Although this individual was not a Harmony employee, the reported conduct is deeply concerning and inconsistent with our standards. The individual was immediately removed from all campus duties and will not return. Harmony promptly contacted local law enforcement regarding the matter and has asked the vendor to review its hiring and background-check procedures.
Harmony Public Schools remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a safe, respectful, and supportive learning environment for all students"