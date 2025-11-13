Worker at Harmony School of Innovation accused of inappropriate interaction with student

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Harmony Public Schools says that a contract worker at the Harmony School of Innovation-El Paso was allegedly involved in inappropriate communication and interactions with a student. The School of Innovation campus in question hosts Middle and High School students.

The worker was employed by a third-party vendor and assigned to the campus. School officials say that the incidents involving the worker and the student happened off campus and outside of school hours.

Read the full statement from the school administration below: