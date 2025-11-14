Lease sign posted on Chicas Locas; City of El Paso responds

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new sign posted on the side of Chicas Locas indicates the building that housed the local establishment is now to lease. The City of El Paso previously filed a lawsuit against Chicas Locas. City Attorney Karla Nieman says that the city has not yet settled with the business's owners.

Read the full statement from Nieman below:

"Last year, the City filed its lawsuit against Jaguars, seeking civil fines and a temporary restraining order (TRO) to stop violations of the City’s Sexually Oriented Business ordinance; a law that Jaguars unsuccessfully challenged several years ago. At the same time, El Paso County brought a nuisance abatement suit against Jaguars, and the court in the case issued a series of orders that closed Jaguars for several months, eliminating the need for a hearing on the City’s TRO request. The same company that ran Jaguars “rebranded” as Chicas Locas, reopened briefly in September 2024, and was again closed by a court order in the County’s case. The County and Chicas Locas later reached a settlement with permitted it to reopen earlier this year. That lawsuit has ended. The City has not settled with Chicas Locas. Based on evidence that Chicas Locas has repeatedly violated the City’s Sexually Oriented Business Ordinance, the City is seeking an injunction to stop the violations of its court-approved law. In fact, Chicas Locas applied for a Sexually Oriented Business license, which the City denied. Chicas Locas has also failed to adequately respond to the City’s discovery requests in the case. Thus, the City is seeking to obtain Chicas Locas’s compliance with both mandatory discovery obligations and the City’s Sexually Oriented Business ordinance." City Attorney Karla Nieman

ABC-7 has reached out to the attorney for the owners of Chicas Locas. We are waiting to hear back.