Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso hosting food giveaway

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso is collaborating with the C Foundation to distribute food baskets to community members in need.

The giveaway is happening at 910 East San Antonio Avenue in El Paso on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 from 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out. Distribution will happen on a first-come, first-served basis.

The food baskets will contain, non-perishable items, turkeys, and other essentials.

"With this initiative, the Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso reaffirms its commitment to the health, food security, and well-being of the Paso del Norte community," Consulate officials said in a translated statement.

