Skip to Content
El Paso

Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso hosting food giveaway

By
New
Published 11:41 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso is collaborating with the C Foundation to distribute food baskets to community members in need.

The giveaway is happening at 910 East San Antonio Avenue in El Paso on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 from 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out. Distribution will happen on a first-come, first-served basis.

The food baskets will contain, non-perishable items, turkeys, and other essentials.

"With this initiative, the Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso reaffirms its commitment to the health, food security, and well-being of the Paso del Norte community," Consulate officials said in a translated statement.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.