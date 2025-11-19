Skip to Content
Mayor Renard Johnson visits Loretto Academy

Christina Castro, Loretto Academy
By
Updated
today at 4:51 PM
Published 4:46 PM



EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The El Paso mayor visited Loretto Academy this morning.

Mayor Renard Johnson met with elementary and middle school students at the school.

This is part of an effort by the Career 101 Club to help showcase different types of careers to students.

The mayor was able to discuss his responsibilities and provide insights of what its like to work in city government.

The mayor encouraged the students to continue their education and work hard.


