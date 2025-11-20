El Paso Winter Safety Campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As temperatures drop, it becomes more vital to stay warm, especially for the older and more vulnerable populations here in the borderland. Today the Extreme Weather Task Force launched its annual winter safety and blanket drive campaign.

El Paso's Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza shared safety tips to consider this winter, and this includes wearing warm attire to prevent hypothermia and using a fireplace or heater to keep your home warm. You're also encouraged to check on your elderly neighbors on cold days.

Officials say this campaign is aimed at saving lives. Coming to know that there's a place where you can call if you don't have any heat.

The task force says that right now its blanket inventory is very low, so if you'd like to make a blanket donation, you can drop it off at any El Paso fire station.