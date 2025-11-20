Skip to Content
El Paso

Junior League of El Paso gets new headquarters

Published 6:40 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Junior League of El Paso is celebrating the opening of its new permanent headquarters.

It's located on Dew Drive on the westside.

The organization says this site was funded by more than 200 donors.

Previously, members of the organization planned projects at different places, including their homes and coffee shops.

The organization says they are excited to continue serving El Paso.

The Junior League of El Paso is a volunteer organization for women interested in making an impact in their community.

