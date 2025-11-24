Winter Coat Drive Happening to Benefit El Paso Children

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Winter Coat Drive for CPS-involved children and families wrapped up at 11am this Monday morning, November 24th at the Texas DFPS office.

It’s the final day of a month-long effort led by a student volunteer group from ASEZ STAR Church of God. The students collected more than 200 coats and blankets as part of their Good Neighbor Campaign.

Students from ASEZ STAR were at DFPS this Monday sorting coats by sizes and organizing blankets for delivery by CPS caseworkers.

Evarose Antunez was one of many student volunteers at the event today dedicating their time during the holiday season to help those in need.

"I'm just glad that we can really help our community in a small way like this, helping all the families that are in need of basic necessities," Antunez said during an interview.

Donation boxes for this donation campaign were first dropped off at schools and later spread to other locations like hospitals.

This coat drive was in partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, with the aim to ensure no child in our area goes without a coat this winter.

We all hear it, right? It takes a village and it really, really is true. It takes a village to make sure that kids stay safe, that they stay warm, that they stay fed," said DFPS Faith Based and COmmunity Engagement Specialist Victoria Colon at today's event.

Donations exceeded expectations and collected 229 coats.