Supreme Court map ruling, Tom Homan’s UTEP visit draw sharp reactions in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Democratic and Republican leaders in El Paso are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to leave Texas’s new congressional maps in place for now.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, who was back in El Paso on Monday, said she had heard the court would not make a final ruling on the maps until after Thanksgiving.

As ABC-7 first reported Friday, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito blocked a lower court ruling that had prevented Texas from using its newly drawn maps. The order he signed Friday night allows the maps to be used while all nine justices review the case.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the court to act quickly because campaigning for the midterm elections is already underway.

Congresswoman Escobar and El Paso Republican Party Chairman Michael Aboud both weighed in on Justice Alito’s decision.

“I am hoping that the Supreme Court upholds the decision that came out of El Paso from the three-judge panel, and that the maps will be status quo for 2026," Congresswoman Escobar said. "We are going to wait and see what happens.”

“It’s great that the Supreme Court has agreed with the state of Texas or the Texas Legislature as far as the redistricting," Aboud said. "That just goes to show the activist judges who stepped in and the two judges who stepped in to try and prevent that, were just being that activist and should not have done it."

President Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan will visit the University of Texas at El Paso on Thursday, December 4 for an event hosted by Turning Point USA.

Homan last visited El Paso in February with War Secretary Pete Hegseth to tour military operations along the southern border. He also sat down for an interview with ABC 7 during that trip.

Congresswoman Escobar has been critical of Homan’s return to UTEP, while Aboud says he welcomes the visit.

UTEP’s chapter of Turning Point USA issued a statement to ABC-7 on Monday describing why the group invited Homan:

“We the students, in representation of the UTEP chapter of Turning Point USA, hope to bring back the concept of open dialogue and respect between parties of differing opinions. We hope that, in Tom Homan’s presence, we can pay homage to the hardworking individuals who sought out greatness for themselves and their families, and have participated in the legal immigration process, bringing great honor to their legacies to come. As students who have maintained a non-inflammatory approach, we are disappointed to see that the city has chosen to base their opinions off of stereotypes and assumptions, rather than to see our humanity as so many folks ask conservatives to do for them. We will continue with our mission, aiming to challenge students to think for themselves, research, dig deep, and thrive in community that reflects what El Paso so deeply cherishes: faith, family, and freedom.”

Congresswoman Escobar shared the following thoughts on the event:

“I think people who attend obviously are going to hear a very biased and I think, probably a very dishonest, description of what is happening today,” she said.

Aboud said he supports Homan’s right to speak.

“It is great that he is here to talk to the people of El Paso. This is part of freedom of speech, having him come and talk to the people,” he said.