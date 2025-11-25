‘Each of us can make a difference’: El Paso trailblazer Alicia Chacón dies at 87

by Cindy Ramirez, El Paso Matters

November 25, 2025

Alicia R. Chacón, a trailblazing public servant who reshaped El Paso politics and opened doors long closed to Mexican American women, died Tuesday. She was 87.

“Each of us can make a difference, in our neighborhoods, in our communities, and that begins to grow and you can make a difference in the whole country,” Chacón said in a 2017 video autobiography about her life.

Born Nov. 11, 1938, in Canutillo, Chacón graduated from Ysleta High School in 1957, public service and political involvement engrained in her by her mother, who was active in the PTA, and her father, who was involved in local elections.

That early grounding fueled a life and career defined by firsts: In 1970, as a 32-year-old mother of three, she became the first Mexican American elected to the Ysleta Independent School District board. Over the next two decades, she became the first woman elected as El Paso County clerk, the first Mexican American woman on the El Paso City Council; and the first woman elected El Paso County judge.

President Jimmy Carter appointed her the first woman in the country to serve as a regional director of the Small Business Administration.

She was elected county judge – the top elected position in county government – in 1990, defeating incumbent Luther Jones in the Democratic primary. She sought re-election in 1994, but lost the Democratic primary to Chuck Mattox. It was her last run for elected office.

Her influence reached far beyond elected office. She served as national chair of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF) and later as president and CEO of United Way El Paso, which she led for seven years until her retirement.

Chacón championed farmworker rights, bilingual education and other local causes, helping to found the Border Farmworkers Center.

Her name and legacy are emblazoned throughout the community, including YISD’s Alicia R. Chacón International School languages magnet campus in the Lower Valley and the Alicia R. Chacón Courtroom at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse in Downtown.

She was inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame in 1986. Alicia R. Chacon video documentary

In the 2017 autobiography, host Homero Galicia asks Chacón, “What has been driving you all your life?”

“The belief that we’re all equal and that we have to make the world a better place,” Chacón said.

“You’ve had a good life?” Galicia asks.

“Yes, I have.”

Alicia R. Chacón's 1957 Ysleta High School graduation photo. (Courtesy of Chacón family and friends)

Alicia R. Chacón's 1957 Ysleta High School graduation photo. (Courtesy of Chacón family and friends) Alicia R. Chacόn taking the oath of office to serve as El Paso City Council Representative in 1986 administered by state District Court Judge Edward S. Marquez. (Courtesy of Chacón family and friends)

Alicia R. Chacόn taking the oath of office to serve as El Paso City Council Representative in 1986 administered by state District Court Judge Edward S. Marquez. (Courtesy of Chacón family and friends) Former County Judge Alicia R. Chacόn in 2013. (Courtesy of Ramón Rentería)

Former County Judge Alicia R. Chacόn in 2013. (Courtesy of Ramón Rentería) El Paso City Council Rep. Alicia R. Chacón, lower right, shown with El Paso County Commissioner Mary Haynes and city Rep. Polly Harris. (Courtesy of Chacón family and friends)

El Paso City Council Rep. Alicia R. Chacón, lower right, shown with El Paso County Commissioner Mary Haynes and city Rep. Polly Harris. (Courtesy of Chacón family and friends) Alicia Chacón sits next to then El Paso Mayor Jonathan Rogers. Standing are former city Reps. Ed Elsey, Pat Haggerty and Orlando Fonseca. (Courtesy of Chacón family and friends)

Alicia Chacón sits next to then El Paso Mayor Jonathan Rogers. Standing are former city Reps. Ed Elsey, Pat Haggerty and Orlando Fonseca. (Courtesy of Chacón family and friends) El Paso County Commissioners Court deliberates inside the Judge Alicia Chacon Commissioners Courtroom at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse on Monday. (Cindy Ramirez / El Paso Matters)

El Paso County Commissioners Court deliberates inside the Judge Alicia Chacon Commissioners Courtroom at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse on Monday. (Cindy Ramirez / El Paso Matters) El Paso County Judge Alicia R. Chacόn and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton in El Paso during the presidential campaign of then candidate Bill Clinton in 1992. (Courtesy of Chacón family and friends)

El Paso County Judge Alicia R. Chacόn and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton in El Paso during the presidential campaign of then candidate Bill Clinton in 1992. (Courtesy of Chacón family and friends) Alicia R. Chacón shown with Vice President Hubert Humphrey on a campaign stop in El Paso when he was seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 1967. (Courtesy of Chacón family and friends)

