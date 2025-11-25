Priest at El Paso recovery center sued for allegedly creating sexually-charged environment

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Five men have filed a lawsuit against an El Paso priest and the recovery center he worked for. The men allege that Father Jorge "George" Georgetti created an uncomfortable, sexually-charged environment at the recovery center.

The plaintiffs had been ordered by a court to complete a 90-day program with Casa Vida de Salud, run by the Recovery Alliance of El Paso, where Father Georgetti worked. The men were being counseled to achieve sober living, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs allege that Georgetti would ask them about past sexual abuse, sexual acts with men and women, homosexual thoughts, and other sensitive topics. They also allege that Georgetti would bring them out on social outings that the lawsuit describes as inappropriate.

"Though these inquiries made Plaintiffs uncomfortable, they feared speaking out due to Georgetti’s power to report residents as noncompliant, which could lead to jail time," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleges that "Georgetti created opportunities to isolate and exert control over residents." The lawsuit also accuses Georgetti of sexual assault.

"Georgetti sexually assaulted and exploited Plaintiffs and other residents on multiple occasions, including incidents that took place at his private residence, inside his Silver GMC Terrain vehicle, and within his office at the recovery facility," the plaintiffs detail in their lawsuit. "These assaults occurred under conditions of coercion and fear, as Georgetti consistently reminded his victims that failure to comply with his demands would result in their expulsion from the court-mandated program — a consequence that could lead directly to incarceration. He further manipulated and intimidated residents by telling them that '“'no one would believe an addict,' thereby exploiting their vulnerable legal and social standing to silence them and facilitate ongoing abuse."

Recovery Alliance of El Paso runs the Casa Vida de Salud, located in Central El Paso. The recovery program is run by the Holy Catholic Church Anglican Rite, particularly the Diocese of the Holy Trinity and Great Plains. All of these entities are listed as defendants in the lawsuit. ABC-7 has reached out to the Recovery Alliance of El Paso for comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that Father Georgetti formerly worked as a victim advocate for the El Paso District Attorney's Office. Spokesperson Stephanie Valle confirmed to ABC-7 that Georgetti worked with the office as a victim advocate from November 8, 2004 until his termination on August 29, 2014.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages for the "physical pain, mental anguish, emotional distress, and loss of dignity" they allegedly suffered. They are seeking monetary relief over $1 million.