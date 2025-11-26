La Nube wins Hands On! Children in Museums Award 2025

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- La Nube STEAM Discovery Center was named the winner of the Hands On! Children in Museums Award 2025.

The organizers presented La Nube the award at the European Museum Academy in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

La Nube was one of five institutions from across the world to be named a finalist for the award. The other institutions include the Museum of Ethnography in Budapest, Hungary; the Children's Museum in Singapore; the OliOli Children's Museum in Dubai, UAE; and the Showtown Blackpool in Blackpool, United Kingdom.

"La Nube now joins an elite group of United States institutions to receive this recognition," a spokesperson for La Nube stated. "Only two museums in the country have won this award in its history: the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia in 2013 and the Boston Children’s Museum in 2015. La Nube is the next United States museum to earn this honor, placing El Paso alongside two of the most respected children’s museums in the world."

La Nube is located in Downtown El Paso. It first opened to the public in August 2024.

“La Nube’s achievement shines a bright light on our region,” said Stephanie Otero, vice president of operations at the El Paso Community Foundation. “This award is a testament to the power of collaboration, community vision, and the belief that children deserve world class learning spaces. El Paso now stands as an international example of innovation, creativity, and excellence.”