County closes down after-hours club Lava Lounge after police called out 18 times

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Attorney settled with the owners and operators of Lava Lounge, an after-hours club located at 1615 Montana Avenue.

The order was signed on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, by Judge Melissa A. Baeza. It ensures the club will not reopen and terminates the pending litigation. The club has been closed for the last month. The County Attorney's Office had obtained a Temporary Restraining Order against the establishment.

Under the agreement, the club's owners are prohibited from operating, associating with, promoting, advertising, owning, or holding any interest in an establishment named Lava Lounge in the county. The owners also agreed to pay $12,000 in civil penalties to the county, a county spokesperson explained.

"The establishment had been operating as a Bring Your Own Beverage (BYOB) after-hours club while simultaneously violating state law by selling alcohol during prohibited hours and operating as an unregistered Sexually Oriented Business (SOB)," the spokesperson explained. "According to court records, law enforcement and emergency services responded to the property 18 times between July 1, 2024, and September 5, 2025."

The spokesperson added that those police calls included an aggravated robbery at knifepoint, a shooting in the parking lot, two arrests for unlawful possession of weapons, and other alleged assaults, fights, and disturbances involving intoxicated patrons.