El Paso Children’s Hospital debuts new Pediatric Mobile Clinic

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Children’s Hospital announced the newest Pediatric Mobile Clinic.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar cut the ribbon for the new clinic, which is housed in a bus. Escobar was there along with the hospital's board of directors and community partners.

The hospital says the new mobile clinic will help staff take basic and specialty pediatric healthcare to the outlying rural areas of the community. The new mobile clinic is equipped with exam rooms, along with basic equipment and supplies to provide various clinical services and vaccinations.

"Our full fledged effort is to make sure that every child has the ability to receive that high level of care versus having to go out of town to another large city to receive that level of care," Cindy Stout, CEO of the hospital, said.

This new service will help El Paso children’s hospital expand its partnerships with school districts, community centers and other community organizations in underserved areas.