Texas Tech Health El Paso celebrates 3rd Annual ‘Lighting Campus for Hope’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tonight, the Texas Tech Health El Paso campus will be kicking off "Lighting Campus for Hope", the university's third annual campus lighting event.

Families, friends, and cancer warriors from across the Borderland will gather for this inspiring celebration of hope and unity in the fight against cancer.

Attendees can expect a variety of activities, including visits with Santa and his friends, a dazzling firework show, and an energetic mascot dance-off that had everyone cheering. Food trucks will offer an assortment of snacks and treats, while the joyful atmosphere brought smiles to the faces of all who came together to celebrate hope and community.

ABC-7's Marcel Clarke will MC the event.