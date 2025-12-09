EPISD expected to finalize hiring of new superintendent

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District is expected to finalize the hiring of Dr. Brian Lusk during tonight's meeting. The board named Lusk the lone finalist in November after reviewing five different candidates.

Lusk has over three decades of experience in public schools as a teacher and administrator. He has been working as the deputy superintendent at Dallas ISD since October of 2023.

Board President Leah Hanany said that she's excited to work with Lusk.

"We look forward to working with Dr. Lusk as we move forward and focus on what matters most, which is our students. I want to thank every member of the Board of Trustees for their thoughtful leadership and the commitment they brought to this search process."

ABC-7 will be present for tonight's meeting, which is slated to begin at 5 p.m. Look for an update on ABC-7 at 10.