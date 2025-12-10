El Paso County appoints new Animal Welfare Director

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County has a new Animal Welfare Director.

Crystal D. Reyes was appointed after a formal recruitment and interview process, a county spokesperson said.

The spokesperson says that Reyes has over a decade of experience in animal welfare operations. She has certifications in advanced animal welfare functions. She has led the department as interim director since early 2024. Before that she served as Lead Animal Welfare Officer and Administrative Services Manager.

The county spokesperson says that Reyes played a pivotal role in planning the county's upcoming animal shelter and the opening of a new community veterinary clinic.

“Crystal has demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication to animal welfare,” said Joel Bishop, Deputy County Administrator. “She is uniquely qualified to lead the department through this exciting period of growth and transformation. She has gained the respect of both her staff and community stakeholders.”