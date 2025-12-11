Free tools and tips to help El Paso residents Cut water bills

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--As water bills start drawing closer attention this time of year, experts say conservation shouldn’t be seasonal

El Paso Water’s TecH2O Center teaches residents cut their water use, their bills and provides the tools to to help.

Jennifer Barr, water conservation manager for El Paso Water, says those extra minutes can cost you, having a five-minute shower timer is one simple tool to keep you aware.

“It just reminds you that you can do it all in five minutes,” Barr said, adding that even people with long hair can wash up within that time.

Barr said TecH2O offers several free conservation tools, including 1.5-gallon-per-minute shower heads.

“They feel just like a regular showerhead, but they use less water,” she said. The center also provides faucet aerators, small inserts that disperse water more efficiently and reduce overall use while maintaining water pressure.

In the summer, water use typically increases because of landscaping and pools. Barr said a common misconception she hears is that using more water in the winter will lower summer bills but that’s false.

“If you use less than four CCF per month, you’re actually reducing your water bill by about $15,” she said.

While Tech H2O is open to everyone, Barr said the center focuses heavily on educating children.

“Those kids are the ones teaching their parents and grandparents,” she said. “If someone leaves the water running while brushing their teeth, kids notice and they share that message with the whole family.”

Barr said small habits, like switching from an eight-minute shower to a five-minute one, can make a meaningful difference across the community.

For more information about how to save or to get free tools visit TecH20 center located at 10751 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79935 they are open Mon-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.