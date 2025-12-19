El Paso County awarded $12.8 million for new transportation maintenance facility

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) awarded El Paso County $12.8 million to support the construction of a new maintenance facility on Windermere Avenue, among other improvements.

The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration's (FTA) Low or No Emission Grant Program and Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program.

The funding will provide a new permanent home for the El Paso Transportation Authority (ETA). The new facility will hold administration offices, operations offices, and maintenance facilities for the fleet of 36 transit vehicles and six support vehicles. Before this, ETA has been renting space from the city.

"In addition to the $12.8 million, El Paso County also received $23.2 million to support 26 other rural transit districts throughout the state to buy new buses and to replace older vehicles that have reached their useful life," a county spokesperson explained.