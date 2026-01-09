Warming centers available in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is opening up warming centers to help residents stay warm and safe.

"Those seeking access to warming centers and/or experiencing insufficient heat are encouraged to visit a warming center and/or contact 3-1-1 for more information and to connect residents with support services," a city spokesperson said.

The following recreation centers will be open on the following days at the following times. A limited number of blankets will also be available at these recreation centers upon request.

Valle Bajo (7380 Alameda)

Marty Robbins (11620 Vista Del Sol)

Galatzan (650 Wallenberg)

Nations Tobin (8831 Railroad)

Mon.-Thurs: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

The following library branch locations will also be open on the following days at the following times.

Armijo Library (620 E. 7th)

Clardy Fox (5515 Robert Alva)

Dorris Van Doren (551 Redd)

Esperanza Moreno (12480 Pebble Hills)

Irving Schwartz (1865 Dean Martin)

Jose Cisneros/Cielo Vista (1300 Hawkins)

Judge Marquez (610 N. Yarbrough)

Main Library (501 N. Oregon)

Memorial Park (3200 Copper)

Richard Burges (9600 Dyer Ste. C)

Sergio Troncoso (9321 Alameda)

Westside (125 Belvidere)