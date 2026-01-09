Skip to Content
El Paso

Warming centers available in El Paso

Published 10:41 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is opening up warming centers to help residents stay warm and safe.

"Those seeking access to warming centers and/or experiencing insufficient heat are encouraged to visit a warming center and/or contact 3-1-1 for more information and to connect residents with support services," a city spokesperson said.

The following recreation centers will be open on the following days at the following times. A limited number of blankets will also be available at these recreation centers upon request.

  • Valle Bajo (7380 Alameda)
  • Marty Robbins (11620 Vista Del Sol)
  • Galatzan (650 Wallenberg)
  • Nations Tobin (8831 Railroad)
  • Mon.-Thurs: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday, Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

The following library branch locations will also be open on the following days at the following times.

  • Armijo Library (620 E. 7th)
  • Clardy Fox (5515 Robert Alva)
  • Dorris Van Doren (551 Redd)
  • Esperanza Moreno (12480 Pebble Hills)
  • Irving Schwartz (1865 Dean Martin)
  • Jose Cisneros/Cielo Vista (1300 Hawkins)
  • Judge Marquez (610 N. Yarbrough)
  • Main Library (501 N. Oregon)
  • Memorial Park (3200 Copper)
  • Richard Burges (9600 Dyer Ste. C)
  • Sergio Troncoso (9321 Alameda)
  • Westside (125 Belvidere)
  • Monday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Tues., Wed., Thurs.: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday: 1 to 6 p.m., Main Library ONLY
