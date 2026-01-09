Warming centers available in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is opening up warming centers to help residents stay warm and safe.
"Those seeking access to warming centers and/or experiencing insufficient heat are encouraged to visit a warming center and/or contact 3-1-1 for more information and to connect residents with support services," a city spokesperson said.
The following recreation centers will be open on the following days at the following times. A limited number of blankets will also be available at these recreation centers upon request.
- Valle Bajo (7380 Alameda)
- Marty Robbins (11620 Vista Del Sol)
- Galatzan (650 Wallenberg)
- Nations Tobin (8831 Railroad)
- Mon.-Thurs: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
The following library branch locations will also be open on the following days at the following times.
- Armijo Library (620 E. 7th)
- Clardy Fox (5515 Robert Alva)
- Dorris Van Doren (551 Redd)
- Esperanza Moreno (12480 Pebble Hills)
- Irving Schwartz (1865 Dean Martin)
- Jose Cisneros/Cielo Vista (1300 Hawkins)
- Judge Marquez (610 N. Yarbrough)
- Main Library (501 N. Oregon)
- Memorial Park (3200 Copper)
- Richard Burges (9600 Dyer Ste. C)
- Sergio Troncoso (9321 Alameda)
- Westside (125 Belvidere)
- Monday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tues., Wed., Thurs.: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday: 1 to 6 p.m., Main Library ONLY