Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In celebration of the country's 250th birthday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated a truck-load of food to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank today.

The church is sending out 250 trucks filled with food donations to food banks across the country.

Community members, church leaders, and food bank representatives all gathered for a ceremony today.

ABC-7 was present and captured the moment on camera.

A choir also performed a patriotic song during the event.