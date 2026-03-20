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15-year-old El Paso girl dies after I-10 crash

KVIA
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Published 2:48 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A 15-year-old girl died a few days after being thrown from a car in East El Paso, police announced Friday.

On Tuesday night, police were called to a crash involving two vehicles on I-10 near Lee Trevino.

The department requested the Special Traffic Investigations Unit.

Police said preliminary information from the investigation revealed that a 2022 Mustang was speeding when it rear-ended a 2017 Ford Escape.

Fifteen-year-old Sophia Elize Ramirez was a rear passenger in the Ford Escape. She was thrown from the SUV and suffered serious injuries.

Two adults, a 1-year-old boy, and an infant girl were also in the SUV with her.

Police said three other people were injured but have not said whether they were occupants of the SUV or the Mustang.

Police have not said what caused the crash or if anyone will face charges.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso
east el paso
El Paso, Texas
kvia
Police Department
Sophia Elize Ramirez

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Jesus A. Rodriguez

KVIA ABC-7 Assistant News Director

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