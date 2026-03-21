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Man dies after struggle and arrest in San Elizario, investigation underway

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
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Published 5:32 AM

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 46-year-old man died Friday after deputies responded to a disturbance call in east El Paso County, authorities said.

Just before 5 p.m., El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 12500 block of Campo Bello in reference to a subject disturbance. When deputies arrived, the man fled and became combative, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were able to place the individual under arrest, at which point he lost consciousness.

The man was transported to a local hospital with CPR in progress, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, along with the Texas Rangers, have taken over the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said it plans to provide an update Saturday morning. Stay tuned on air and online for updates

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

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