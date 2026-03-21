Toastique reopens in West El Paso focused on healthy, locally sourced menu

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A health-focused café in Northwest El Paso is back open after closing four months ago due to the previous owner’s health issues.

Toastique, a gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar located at The Canyons at Cimarron, has officially reopened under the ownership of nurse practicioner Laura Alcantar, her husband Joey Paniagua and their son John.

"I called the franchise (in 2025) and unfortunately someone had already bought the licenses. It was fine. I was just happy they were gonna come into town," Alcantar said. "I got a call in November asking me if I was still interested. When I heard it was still available, I spoke to my family, and we were all on board."

"Our goal is to just kind of pick up whatever (the previous owner) left off," John Paniagua said. "I know he had left a good staple here in El Paso. We're gonna pick it up and run with it."

Toastique offers a variety of items, including gourmet toasts, acai bowls, smoothies, bottled juices and coffee drinks, made in-house with an emphasis on fresh and locally sourced ingredients.

The family said they hope to meet a growing demand for healthier dining options in the Borderland, especially among younger residents.

"Our new generation is coming in different," Alcantar said. "They're not drinking, and they're trying to lead a healthier lifestyle."

Her son said he hopes the café will appeal to active communities across the city.

"A bunch of the run clubs from the Austin and Dallas areas are migrating to El Paso," Paniagua said. "We have cycle bars, pilates bars. So I really just want to make it adaptable for everyone to come."

Alcantar said the focus remains on promoting long-term health through quality ingredients and balanced meals.

"If we fuel our body with the best, with fresh food, good ingredients and less preservatives, I think we're going to live a healthier, much-improved quality of life overall," Alcantar said.

To view the menu, learn more or order online, visit Toastique's website here.