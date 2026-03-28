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El Paso

YWCA Hosts Family-Friendly Block Party With Activities for All Ages

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Published 9:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Families got out of the house this morning to attend a community block party hosted by the YWCA, bringing neighbors together for a day focused on fun and connection.

Organizers said the family-friendly event was designed to offer something for everyone. Activities included Zumba classes, tumbling demonstrations, access to a pool and an Easter egg hunt for younger children. Families moved between stations, giving kids a chance to stay active while parents connected with others in the community.

In addition to the entertainment, attendees were able to learn more about the YWCA’s programs and services. Organizers said events like this help highlight the organization’s mission and the resources it provides to support families.

The block party aimed to create a welcoming space for families to spend time together while also building awareness about the YWCA’s role in the community.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

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