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El Paso

Driver crashes into multiple cars at Carway Auto Center 

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today at 10:34 AM
Published 11:36 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- "It was an absolute disaster," said Ruben Lopez.

A little over three weeks ago, Ruben Lopez and his wife Ashley opened their business at a new location on alameda.

Then, a car crashed into several parked cars that were up for sale. It happened early morning hours of march 21st. 

"As soon as i got here, i saw all the cops, the fire department. i saw the car in the middle of the road," said Lopez.

Police say the driver of a Grey Nissan Sentra crashed into the car lot. ABC-7 obtained the police report that states the driver told officers a car was chasing him and crashed into his car. 

The report states the driver said that caused him to crash into the car lot.

"I saw the vehicles and, man, i don't know, my emotions. I felt so sad and so upset. And it's something that we worked so hard for it just to see it, get destroyed, you know?" Lopez told ABC-7 during the interview.

No one was hurt, but Lopez plans on adding more safety features around his property in the future. 

"We're actually going to get a little bit more billards, thicker ones and we're going to put them all around the perimeter-proximity, of the of the land right here. So hopefully we can get a little more safer for the vehicles and also for the clients as well."

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Olivia Vara

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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