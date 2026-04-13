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Burges High School on lockdown as police investigate shots fired at Jim Crouch Park

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Published 1:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are investigating a call for shots fired at Jim Crouch Park, formerly Ponder Park, the police department said Monday.

Police announced the investigation just before 1:30 p.m. No injuries or threat are reported in the area, EPPD said.

The El Paso Independent School District said Burges High School is on lockdown out of caution.

Police are investigating the situation.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

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Gabrielle Lopez

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