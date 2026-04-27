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City Council authorizes action on El Paso Electric filings

An El Paso Electric power plant facility.
KVIA
An El Paso Electric power plant facility.
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New
Published 3:50 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's City Council is reviewing proposals that could shape utility costs. Monday, the council approved the action on multiple active El Paso Electric filings.

According to the city, action allows it to understand issues shaping future infrastructure decisions and protect taxpayers.

The council authorized action on EPE's proposed high-load factor tariff for energy users, including data centers.

It also authorized the city to intervene on a proposed battery energy storage project in the Fabens area. City participation would look at whether the project meets public necessity requirements, cost recovery and impact on ratepayers, the city said.

The council also approved city participation in EPE's request to extend three electric vehicle pilot programs through 2029.

The city said its actions will advocate for fair outcomes.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

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Gabrielle Lopez

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