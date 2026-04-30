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El Paso

Know before you go: Parking at the BTS concert

UTEP
By
Updated
today at 4:35 PM
Published 3:48 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Parking near the Sun Bowl during any big event can be tricky, but knowing where to go can save drivers time and frustration.

Along Cincinnati Street, just off Mesa across from the Sun Bowl, metered parking is available. However, drivers are advised to pay close attention to posted signs, as parking is restricted in certain areas.

Officials said avoid parking in nearby shopping centers without permission. Those lots may enforce towing or other penalties.

The UTEP campus has several designated parking areas are available. ADA-accessible options include Lot 5, located across the street from the Sun Bowl. Additional event parking is available in lots such as SB 21 and SB 11, both within walking distance of the stadium.

For those avoiding parking altogether, rideshare services like Uber and Lyft can use SB 11 as a designated pickup and drop-off point. The location is a short walk from the stadium.

According to UTEP's BTS fan guide, parking and traffic designations are color-coded:

Courtesy: UTEP

A car icon shows rideshare pickup and drop-off locations.

Green indicates open paid parking lots.

Blue marks ADA-accessible areas.

Red and white signal road closures.

Solid red indicates areas closed for production.

Yellow and black denote construction zones.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

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Lauren Bly

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