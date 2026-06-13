El Paso Animal Services urges pet owners to prepare ahead of Fourth of July fireworks

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With Fourth of July celebrations less than a month away, El Paso Animal Services is encouraging pet owners to take steps now to keep their pets safe during what is historically one of the busiest times of the year for lost animals.

Animal welfare officials said shelters across the country typically see an increase in stray pets around Independence Day as fireworks, holiday gatherings and open gates cause frightened animals to run away from home.

In El Paso, more than 11,000 pets have entered the city shelter so far this year. Officials said even a small increase in lost animals during the holiday can place additional strain on shelter resources.

"Most animals are distressed by the sudden loud noises of fireworks. Likewise, most families do not expect their pet to suddenly run away until it actually happens," Interim Director Michael Wachsmann said. "Taking a few minutes now to develop a plan for fireworks night can significantly increase the likelihood of your pet returning home safely."

Animal Services said one of the most important steps owners can take is ensuring their pet's microchip information is current. While microchips are among the most effective tools for reuniting lost pets with their families, outdated contact information can prevent shelters and veterinarians from reaching owners.

The department also recommends creating a free pet profile through Petco Love Lost, a service that uses photo matching technology to help reunite lost pets with their owners.

Officials encourage residents to begin acclimating pets to spending time in a kennel during evening hours and to identify a quiet area inside the home where animals can feel secure during fireworks displays. Pet owners should also check that collars and identification tags are secure and remind guests to keep doors and gates closed during holiday gatherings.

If a pet becomes lost, Animal Services advises owners to begin searching their neighborhood immediately. According to the department, most lost pets are found within a mile of their homes. Residents are encouraged to speak with neighbors, post information on community social media pages and use reunification tools such as PawBoost.

Community members who find stray animals are encouraged to file a Found Pet Report and have the animal scanned for a microchip at a veterinary clinic, fire station or El Paso Animal Services facility.

The department also highlighted its Finder to Foster program, which allows residents who find a stray pet to temporarily care for the animal while staff work to locate its owner. The program provides food, supplies and support while helping preserve shelter space.

Additional information about Fourth of July pet safety, reunification resources and upcoming free microchipping events is available through El Paso Animal Services.