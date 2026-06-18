City unveils renovations at East El Paso fire station

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday, the City of El Paso showed off renovations at Fire Station No. 24 in East El Paso. The $2.45 million renovation project modernized the station with technology updates, the city said.

The 2019 Public Safety Bond Program funded the renovation project, according to El Paso Fire Chief Johnathan Killings.

"These improvements enhance the daily working environment for our personnel while strengthening our ability to respond quickly and efficiently to emergencies across El Paso," Chief Killings said.

He said the station was built in the 1970s. Fire Station No. 24 is located at 1498 Lomaland Dr.

Chief Killings said being close to the I-10 and Lee Trevino Drive is essential for firefighters to navigate the East El Paso.

Killings also said improvements included a new air conditioning system, electrical and plumbing system replacements and a new space for an ambulance.

City Representative Lily Limon said the process took a year. During renovations, firefighters temporarily worked at other stations.

"They are really our superheroes. They're the people that respond with dignity. With respect, with caring," Rep. Limon told ABC-7.

Beyond emergency services, Rep. Limon and Killings said the station serves as a voting station.