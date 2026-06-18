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El Paso County lieutenant graduates from FBI Academy

EPCSO
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New
Published 5:23 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced one of its lieutenants graduated from the FBI National Academy in Virginia.

Lieutenant Oscar Torres graduated shook hands with FBI Director Kash Patel as he walked the stage and took his diploma.

"Lieutenant Torres' graduation from the FBI National Academy is a tremendous accomplishment, and we are proud of the dedication he has shown throughout his career," said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte "Investing in our personnel is investing in public safety."

Lt. Torres has 27 years of experience serving the sheriff's office, EPCSO said. He earned his current rank in January 2025 and oversees operations at the East Montana Patrol Station.

Graduates of the FBI National Academy join a worldwide network of law enforcement leaders who share the best practices for public safety, EPCSO said.

The FBI National Academy is very selective, with a small percentage of officers throughout the county earning the opportunity to attend. The 10-week program has advanced classes in leadership, management, fitness and emerging law enforcement issues, EPCSO said.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso
el paso county sheriff's office
fbi
fbi academy
Oscar Ugarte

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