El Paso man killed in hit-and-run crash on Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – A 76-year-old El Paso man died following a hit-and-run crash on Loop 375 South near Pellicano, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the crash at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18 on Loop 375 South near Pellicano and found two vehicles at the scene.

Investigators said the driver of one vehicle fled before officers arrived.

The other vehicle involved was a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Manuel Oliva Contreras of East El Paso. Contreras was transported to a local hospital after the crash. Police initially believed his injuries were not life-threatening, but later learned he died from those injuries.

The investigation was turned over to the Special Traffic Investigations unit.

According to preliminary findings, a dark colored vehicle was traveling southbound on Loop 375 at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended the Nissan Sentra, which was also traveling southbound. Investigators said the driver of the dark colored vehicle then fled the scene on foot.

Police have not identified the driver of the fleeing vehicle.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash or the driver involved to contact police at 915-832-4400. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

The crash marks the city's 22nd traffic fatality of 2026. At the same point last year, El Paso had recorded 29 traffic fatalities.