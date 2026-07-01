New runaway ramp opens on Loop 375 West on Transmountain Road

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A mechanical runaway truck ramp opened on a median on Loop 375 on Transmountain Road, the Texas Department of Transportation said Wednesday. While it's the fourth runaway ramp on the road, this is the first mechanical ramp.

TxDOT said the mechanical ramp provides a safety option for drivers who lose their brakes closer to the I-10 on the left lane of Loop 375 West. It's designed to safely stop a 90,000-pound truck traveling 90 miles an hour, officials said.

The ramp slows trucks down using eight energy-absorbing net stations bolted into concrete walls, according to TxDOT.

"Unlike other runaway truck ramps on Transmountain, this truck arresting system was constructed in the median due to the narrow footprint available at that location," said TxDOT El Paso District Engineer Tomas Trevino.

TxDOT said drivers who use the ramp should stay centered on it. The ramp can reset in just four hours after typical impact.

Transmountain has three other ramps -- one westbound and two eastbound.

Project designers said mechanical ramp is usually constructed on mountainsides in France and Canada.

Crews still need to install permanent signs to let drivers know they should switch to lower gear on the steep road.