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El Paso

Person airlifted to hospital after crash on Transmountain

KVIA
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Published 10:14 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash Friday morning, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

At 5:31 a.m., eastbound lanes on Loop 375 on Transmountain shut down for some time after the crash.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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