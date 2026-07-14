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Family of former Marine murdered at El Paso Walgreens look to honor his legacy

El Pasoan Christopher Steven pictured with his wife, Anna Kuba, on their wedding day in July 2023
Michael Silva - GoFundMe
El Pasoan Christopher Steven pictured with his wife, Anna Kuba, on their wedding day in July 2023
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Published 11:21 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It was been nearly two weeks since El Paso native and former U.S. Marine, Christopher Steven, was shot and killed at a Walgreens in West El Paso.

Anna Kuba married Steven in July 2023. The two met while he was deployed in Okinawa, Japan -- Kuba's hometown.

Since his death, Kuba has been asking the community to financially help her and her family.

According to her GoFundMe, Kuba's family "faces significant out-of-pocket costs for travel, hotel stays, car rentals and funeral arrangements."

Now, a proper memorial for Steven is on the horizon.

The family announced his viewing will take place July 15 at 5 p.m. at the Funerari del Angel funeral home in Central El Paso. His full service will be the following day at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 8 a.m. on Alabama Street.

The family also confirmed his burial will be Thursday following a service at Fort Bliss Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.

ABC-7 will speak with Kuba and her family about Steven's impact on them them and what they hope his services will accomplish.

You can find the family's GoFundMe here.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

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