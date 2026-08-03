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WATCH: Remembering the victims 7 years after the Aug. 3 shooting

AUG 3. READING OF THE NAMES BY UNITED WAY OF EL PASO COUNTY
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today at 10:26 AM
Published 10:38 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- To commemorate the seventh anniversary of the Aug. 3 shooting, United Way of El Paso County shared a recorded reading of the 23 victims' names and those who responded to the tragedy.

Watch the video above.

Local leaders reading the names is party of the Day of Remembrance Reading of the Names. The ceremony took place Sunday at Ascarate Park.

"As we mark seven years since August 3, we continue to honor the victims, support their families, and
stand with our community in recognizing the strength, compassion, and resilience that have carried
El Paso forward,” says Georgina Hernández, President and CEO of United Way of El Paso County.

United Way of El Paso County also shared the video at 10:38 a.m., which was when the first 911 call was made.

We will always remember: Jordan Anchondo, Andre Pablo Anchondo, Arturo Benavidez, Leonardo Campos Jr., Maribel Campos, David Alvah Johnson, Maria Eugencia Legarreta Roth, Ivan Filiberto Manzano, Gloria Irma Márquez, Sara Ester Regalado Moriel, Adolfo Cerros Hernandez, Javier Amir Rodriguez, Elsa Mendoza de la Mora, Angelina Silva Englisbee, Juan de Dios Veláquez Chairez, Jorge Calvillo Garcia, Maria Flores, Raul Flores, Margie Reckard, Alexander Gerhard Hoffman, Teresa Sanchez, Luis Alfonzo Juarez, and Guillermo “Memo” Garcia.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso
august 3

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Gabrielle Lopez

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