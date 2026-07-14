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Stacker-El Paso

How gas prices have changed in El Paso in the last week

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Published 9:48 PM

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Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in El Paso, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of July 6.

El Paso by the numbers
– Gas current price: $3.52
— Texas average: $3.31
– Week change: -$0.18 (-4.9%)
– Year change: +$0.72 (+25.5%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.90 (6/22/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.30
– Week change: -$0.14 (-3.2%)
– Year change: +$1.07 (+33.2%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.55 (4/15/26)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lafayette, IN: $2.89
#2. Columbus, IN: $2.95
#3. Fort Wayne, IN: $2.95

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

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#5. Hilo, HI

– Regular gas price: $5.58

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#4. San Francisco, CA

– Regular gas price: $5.58

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#3. Bakersfield, CA

– Regular gas price: $5.63

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#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

– Regular gas price: $5.67

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $5.85

Article Topic Follows: Stacker-El Paso

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