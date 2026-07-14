Top 25 songs in El Paso on Shazam in the past week

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Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in El Paso. Data is as of July 09, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. Risk It All

– Artist: Bruno Mars

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in two other metros

— Top 20 song in 24 other metros

— Top 25 song in 34 other metros

— Top 50 song in 52 other metros

#24. Jamaican (Bam Bam)

– Artist: HUGEL & SOLTO (FR)

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in one other metro

— Top 20 song in three other metros

— Top 25 song in six other metros

— Top 50 song in 11 other metros

#23. Dai Dai

– Artist: Shakira & Burna Boy

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top three song in 12 other metros

— Top five song in 22 other metros

— Top 10 song in 34 other metros

#22. hate that i made you love me

– Artist: Ariana Grande

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in one other metro

— Top five song in two other metros

— Top 10 song in seven other metros

— Top 20 song in 26 other metros

#21. Todo Lo Fue

– Artist: Lenin Ramírez

#20. Dancing On My Own

– Artist: Robyn

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in four other metros

— Top 20 song in 23 other metros

— Top 25 song in 32 other metros

#19. Me Fui Sin Hacer Ruido

– Artist: LINZAE LIR

#18. NUEVAYoL

– Artist: Bad Bunny

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in four other metros

— Top 20 song in 17 other metros

— Top 25 song in 20 other metros

#17. Desvelado

– Artist: Bobby Pulido

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 20 song in five other metros

— Top 25 song in six other metros

— Top 50 song in 11 other metros

#16. Wonderwall

– Artist: Oasis

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in three other metros

— Top 20 song in 21 other metros

— Top 25 song in 29 other metros

— Top 50 song in 44 other metros

#15. Spend Dat

– Artist: Yung Miami

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in seven other metros

— Top five song in 19 other metros

— Top 10 song in 37 other metros

— Top 20 song in 47 other metros

#14. In This Bih’

– Artist: Chris Lorenzo & Kah-Lo

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 50 song in two other metros

#13. Self Aware

– Artist: Temper City

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in six other metros

— Top 20 song in 13 other metros

— Top 25 song in 23 other metros

#12. Janice STFU

– Artist: Drake

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in 17 other metros

— Top 20 song in 39 other metros

— Top 25 song in 44 other metros

— Top 50 song in 57 other metros

#11. Ghetto Love Story

– Artist: BabyChiefDoit

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in 18 other metros

— Top five song in 32 other metros

— Top 10 song in 43 other metros

— Top 20 song in 50 other metros

#10. Después de ti

– Artist: KAROL G & Greg Gonzalez

#9. I Can’t Love You Anymore

– Artist: Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in one other metro

— Top 20 song in five other metros

— Top 25 song in 10 other metros

— Top 50 song in 24 other metros

#8. Beretta (De Los Cerros La Escuela)

– Artist: El De Las R’s

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in five other metros

— Top 20 song in 22 other metros

— Top 25 song in 29 other metros

— Top 50 song in 43 other metros

#7. Sign of the Times

– Artist: Harry Styles

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in four other metros

— Top three song in 10 other metros

— Top five song in 16 other metros

— Top 10 song in 40 other metros

#6. Take Me Home, Country Roads (Original Version)

– Artist: John Denver

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in six other metros

— Top five song in nine other metros

— Top 10 song in 19 other metros

— Top 20 song in 35 other metros

#5. I Knew It, I Knew You (From

– Artist: Taylor Swift

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top three song in seven other metros

— Top five song in 15 other metros

— Top 10 song in 30 other metros

#4. Ayúdame

– Artist: LOS DOS DE TAMAULIPAS

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in two other metros

— Top 20 song in three other metros

— Top 25 song in four other metros

#3. Gut Genug (mit Blumengarten & Shirin David)

– Artist: KITSCHKRIEG, Blumengarten & Shirin David

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top three song in 10 other metros

— Top five song in 28 other metros

— Top 10 song in 49 other metros

#2. Choosin’ Texas

– Artist: Ella Langley

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in five other metros

— Top three song in 33 other metros

— Top five song in 42 other metros

— Top 10 song in 51 other metros

#1. RUBBERZ

– Artist: Fenix Flexin & Purps On The Beat

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 46 other metros

— Top three song in 50 other metros

— Top five song in 51 other metros

— Top 10 song in 55 other metros