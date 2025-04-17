5 more cases of measles confirmed in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Additional cases of the measles are confirmed the City of El Paso Department of Health.
Five new cases including three unvaccinated adults and two adults with "unknown" vaccination status are the latest cases confirmed in El Paso.
Health officials say anyone who may have visited the locations below on the dates and times posted are being urged to check their vaccination status and monitor for symptoms.
|Date
|Location
|Time
|4/05/2025
|Jared Jewelers8889 Gateway Blvd Space 3100
|11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|4/06/2025
|Jared Jewelers8889 Gateway Blvd Space 3100
|12 p.m. – 9 p.m.
|4/07/2025
|Jared Jewelers8889 Gateway Blvd Space 3100
|11 a.m. – 9:15 p.m.
|4/09/2025
|Chuze Fitness1430 Lee Trevino
|1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|4/10/2025
|El Paso International Airport6701 Convair
|1:30 p.