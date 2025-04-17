Skip to Content
5 more cases of measles confirmed in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Additional cases of the measles are confirmed the City of El Paso Department of Health.

Five new cases including three unvaccinated adults and two adults with "unknown" vaccination status are the latest cases confirmed in El Paso.

Health officials say anyone who may have visited the locations below on the dates and times posted are being urged to check their vaccination status and monitor for symptoms.

DateLocationTime
4/05/2025Jared Jewelers8889 Gateway Blvd Space 310011 a.m. – 9 p.m.
4/06/2025Jared Jewelers8889 Gateway Blvd Space 310012 p.m. – 9 p.m.
4/07/2025Jared Jewelers8889 Gateway Blvd Space 310011 a.m. – 9:15 p.m.
4/09/2025Chuze Fitness1430 Lee Trevino1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
4/10/2025El Paso International Airport6701 Convair1:30 p.
